Terre Haute man in custody after domestic dispute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is now in custody after a serious domestic dispute.
The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened on the 700 block of First Avenue and 19th Street.
More than a dozen police officers were called to the scene. They say Terre Haute resident, James Reedy, had a juvenile and his grandmother in the home and would not let them leave.
In fear of a hostage situation, the Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene.
They say the juvenile and grandmother were released, but Reedy still refused to surrender.
SRT eventually made entry into the home and took Reedy into custody just before 6:00 p.m.
We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.