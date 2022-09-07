Terre Haute man faces murder charge, accused of killing his mom

VIGO COUNTY, Imd. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges for allegedly killing his own mom.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Stevenson.
The investigation started on August 19 when police were called to a Vigo County home for a domestic battery.
That is where Kevin Stevenson allegedly pushed over his mom, Etta Stevenson.
Etta was already taken by ambulance to the hospital before the cops arrived.
At the house, the police said they asked Kevin what happened. According to court docs, he said, "Mom hit me" and "Mom came at me." He was allegedly drunk at this time.
Police said he refused to answer any more questions.
Police talked with the victim, Etta, at Union Hospital. She claimed she and Kevin were arguing, and he pushed her down.
Police learned she had a head injury as a result of the push.
Kevin was arrested in connection to this investigation.
On September 2, police said they learned Etta had passed away. According to an autopsy, her cause of death was ruled as a homicide due to complications from her head injury.
Kevin's charges were upgraded to murder.