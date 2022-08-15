Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday.

Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month.

His son, Leeam, was just seven years old when he was killed. Doctors testified his cause of death was severe trauma to the head.

Pritcher was convicted of six charges - including battery, neglect, and murder.

