Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday.
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few thin…
Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month.
His son, Leeam, was just seven years old when he was killed. Doctors testified his cause of death was severe trauma to the head.
A jury has found Brandon Pritcher guilty of murdering his son. The jury found him guilty on all six charges.
Pritcher was convicted of six charges - including battery, neglect, and murder.
We will follow this story and bring you more as it becomes available.