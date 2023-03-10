Terre Haute man convicted in 2020 murder

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute man convicted in 2020 murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Steven Rickard

Steven Rickard

 By Chris Essex

Terre Haute man convicted in 2020 murder

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will be sentenced next month after a jury convicted him of murder.

The jury also found Steven Rickard guilty of pointing a firearm, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

The jury got the case at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then deliberated until the early morning hours.

The judge read the guilty verdicts against Rickard at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Terre Haute police responded to a shooting on Grand Avenue back in December 2020.

The shooting killed 27-year-old Kristen Gregg.

Rickard had been charged with reckless homicide but was upgraded to murder.

He'll be sentenced on April 10.

Recommended for you