Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wondered what the world really looks like at nearly 20,000 feet of elevation? Well, according to Bill Cox, it is unlike anything you have ever seen.
Cox is a local Terre Haute resident with adventurous ambition. Recently, he and his father made the trip of a lifetime. the two traveled 20 hours by plane to Tanzania to tackle climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. This is a plan Cox says has been in the works for almost five years.
"My dad and I , and my two brothers, we were all going to go and hike the Inca trail in Machu Picchu, and then wen COVID hit it kind of shut everything down," he said. "So, we weren't able to go...we tried the next year and we were not able to go."
Hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro is no easy task. A 20-mile hike that includes two days of travel up the mountain, peaking at 19,431 feet in elevation, that is then followed by two more days of hiking back down. When the opportunity presented itself, Cox knew this was a chance to make a lasting memory with his father.
"You know, doing it with my dad, he is 74 years old," he said. "So just, kind of, having that experience with him, you know, did hit me a little bit."
The father-son duo did not complete the climb by themselves. They joined Mountain Madness, a mountaineering company, who specializes in mountain adventure travel. Bill and his father, along with 37 members of Mountain Madness, completed the hike safely. Cox explained what being at the top of the mountain was like.
"You kind of get to the top and all of the sudden just realize where you are at," he said. "When we got to the summit the sun was just coming up, you could see the sunrise, and you could actually see the curvature of the earth because you are so high."
Cox, along with his brothers and father, plan on continuing their adventures by going to Peru in August and hiking the Inca trails in Machu Picchu.