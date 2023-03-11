Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Vincennes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Riverton. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana. Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday and along the Wabash through Thursday. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along the White river falling along the full length of the river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet Thursday, March 23. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&