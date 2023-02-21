 Skip to main content
Terre Haute man charged with child sex crimes in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges after he was accused of crimes against children in Parke County.

The Rockville Police Department arrested Harry Pumphrey,50.

The group Predator Hunters of Indiana (PHI) contacted officers with the Rockville Police Department. The group told the police they had a fake social media account posing as a 12-year-old girl chatting with Pumphrey.

PHI met with police and showed them conversations between Pumphrey and the fake social media account, where Pumphrey had arranged an in-person meeting. 

Police questioned Pumphrey, and he reportedly admitted to having plans to meet the young girl. 

Harry Pumphrey

While chatting with Pumphrey on social media, PHI said Pumphrey admitted to having child porn. 

After a search of his home, vehicle and phone, police said the Pumphrey had a large amount of child pornography. He also had gifts he intended to give to the girl he planned to meet. 

Pumphrey was arrested and charged with the following:

  •  Child Solicitation 
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Inappropriate Communication with a Child 

