Terre Haute man charged for 1987 child sex crimes in Rhode Island

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - DNA has landed a Terre Haute man behind bars on rape accusations dating back to the 1980s.
Indiana State Police arrested 66-year-old Frank Theis.
Back in September, the Rhode Island State Police contacted ISP asking for a DNA sample belonging to Theis.
ISP said they got DNA using "covert operations." Once they got the sample, they handed it to police in Rhode Island.
Police said his DNA sample was a match in connection to a 1987 rape.
Theis is accused of child molestation and sexual assault involving two children in 1987. The alleged incident happened in Exeter, Rhode Island.
Indiana State Police arrested Theis last month. On Tuesday, he was transferred to Rhode Island to face the sex crime charges.
He is charged with the following:
- First Degree Child Molestation
- First-Degree Sexual Assault