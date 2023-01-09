Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute.
Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop.
They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through residential areas.
The chase eventually ended near the Wabashiki Trail in West Terre Haute. That's when the police arrested Judy.
Two other people were riding in the car - they were not arrested. Judy is a habitual traffic violator.
Police say he wasn't supposed to be driving. He's facing felony charges of resisting and being a habitual traffic violator.