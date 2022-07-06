Terre Haute man charged after allegedly firing gunshots at his child's home and car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information after a shooting last weekend in Terre Haute.
It happened just before 6:00 on Sunday morning on Blakley and Wabash.
According to police, John Lyman fired gunshots into a person's home and car. The victim was identified as Lyman's kid.
Lyman allegedly took off. Police arrested him several hours later.
He was charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary of a dwelling, criminal recklessness and intimidation using a deadly weapon.