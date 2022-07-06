 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terre Haute man charged after allegedly firing gunshots at his child's home and car

  • 0
JOHN LYMAN

John Lyman (provided photo)

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information after a shooting last weekend in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 6:00 on Sunday morning on Blakley and Wabash.

According to police, John Lyman fired gunshots into a person's home and car. The victim was identified as Lyman's kid.

Lyman allegedly took off. Police arrested him several hours later.

He was charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary of a dwelling, criminal recklessness and intimidation using a deadly weapon.

Recommended for you