Terre Haute man charged after allegedly crashing into two people while drunk, seriously injuring one

  • Updated
Charles Padgett

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is facing charges after police said he hit two pedestrians while drunk.

It happened on July 4 just after 10:30 p.m.

The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Charles Padgett, 50, of Terre Haute.

Padgett allegedly hit two people at the intersection of 3rd and Oak Streets.

One of the victims was treated and released. The second victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries. An accident reconstruction team was called in to investigate

Padgett was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Resulting in Serious Bodily injury or death.

