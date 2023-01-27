 Skip to main content
Terre Haute man charged after allegedly breaking into Boys and Girls Club building

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Bose

Matthew Bose

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he broke into the Boys and Girls Club complex.

Police arrested Matthew Bose, 37, early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Boys and Girls Club building on 8th Avenue.

Police said they could see someone running inside the building, resulting in them setting up a perimeter.

Bose allegedly took off from the building, going through a cut chainlink fence.

Officers took him into custody shortly after.

Police said they found a large bag of stolen items near where they first saw Bose.

Bose was arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Law Enforcement.

