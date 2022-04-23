Terre Haute man behind bars after pursuit

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in the Clay County Jail after leading deputies on a pursuit. Sean Stephens is charged with resisting law enforcement.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke with the Clay County Sheriff's Department says this happened Friday morning on Highway 40 and County Road 200 West.
After the vehicle got stuck in some mud, Stephens jumped from his car and took off into some woods.
A K-9 tracked him and Stephens was taken into custody.
Stephens currently has a strangulation and domestic battery case pending in Vigo County.