Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County allegedly had thousands in cash, 420 grams of pot and LSD

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend will face several drug-related charges.
It started on Saturday when Indiana State Police pulled over a car driven by Jakob Carlson, 21, of Terre Haute. Carlson was allegedly speeding.
Police said the trooper noticed "criminal indicators" after talking with Carlson.
Police searched his car. They said they found over $2,000 in cash, 420 grams of pot and 71 LSD dosage squares.
Carlson was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on charges of:
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 4, Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, Level 6, Felony
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6, Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor