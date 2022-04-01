Terre Haute man arrested in connection to bank robbery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Terre Haute man is the suspect in a bank robbery that took place in Effingham, Illinois.
Indiana State Police told News 10 a male walked into a bank, robbing it for an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect then was said to be traveling eastbound on I-70. Indiana State Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, 45-year-old Corey Ellerbe, was taken into custody.
Ellerbe is now waiting for extradition to Illinois.
No one was injured in the robbery.