Terre Haute man arrested for sex crimes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Tuesday,
April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute man arrested for sex crimes

  • 0

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is now behind bars after a video posted by the Predator Catchers Indianapolis that appears to show a meeting between the man and a person posing as a minor.

In the video posted to Facebook, members of PCI are confronting a man at a store. They allege the meeting took place after a series of sexually explicit messages on the app Grindr. A member of PCI was posing as a 14-year-old boy in the messages. In the video, the person seemed to answer to the name "Stephen," and said his middle name was "Dale."

The video shows members of PCI driving toward officers and talking with someone who appears to be an officer, but is not shown on camera, about the events that took place. The video also shows police detaining the man.

The Vigo County Jail database shows Stephen Slater, 54, was booked into the jail Friday evening.

54-year-old Stephen Slater

 Slater preliminary faces two Level 4 felonies.

    •    vicarious sexual gratification

    •    sex crime child solicitation

He is being held at the Vigo County Jail on a $50,000 bond (cash only). According to the jail database, his court date is set for Wednesday, March 30th.

PCI has posted several videos confronting adults who were attempting to meet minors for sexual reasons. When the meetings happen members of PCI reveal they were acting as the minors.

Recommended for you