Terre Haute man arrested for sex crimes - caught by Indianapolis Predator Catchers

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is now behind bars after a video posted by the Predator Catchers Indianapolis that appears to show a meeting between the man and a person posing as a minor.
In the video posted to Facebook, members of PCI are confronting a man at a store. They allege the meeting took place after a series of sexually explicit messages on the app Grindr. A member of PCI was posing as a 14-year-old boy in the messages. The video identifies the man being confronted as “Stephen,” who had used a different name on the app.
The video shows members of PCI driving toward officers and talking with someone who appears to be an officer, but is not shown on camera, about the events that took place.
The Vigo County Jail database shows Stephen Slater, 54, was booked into the jail Friday evening.
Slater preliminary faces two Level 4 felonies.
• vicarious sexual gratification
• sex crime child solicitation
He is being held at the Vigo County Jail on a $50,000 bond (cash only). According to the jail database, his court date is set for Monday, March 28th at 1:30 p.m.
PCI has posted several videos confronting adults who were attempting to meet minors for sexual reasons. When the meetings happen members of PCI reveal they were acting as the minors.