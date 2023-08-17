Terre Haute man arrested, facing gun and drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing drug and weapon charges after police raided his Terre Haute home.
Last week the Vigo County Drug Task Force searched a home near 19th and Poplar Streets. During that search, police said they found guns and 60 grams of meth.
Police arrested Thomas Jamerson, 39, after their search.
He was charged with several counts of dealing meth, several counts of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a narcotic drug.