Terre Haute man arrested, facing child porn charges

Josh Craft

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in custody, facing charges of possession of child pornography.

Police arrested Joshua Craft.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police got a tip from the FBI.

It indicated someone used a username to post images of child pornography to a website.

They say they were able to link that username to Craft's email address.

After a warrant and other tips from the FBI, police say they linked him to other images involving child porn.

The affidavit says Craft admitted to police that he looked at images "he shouldn't have."

Craft faces felony charges of possession of child pornography.

