Terre Haute man arrested after stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is under arrest for felony battery with a deadly weapon.
Terre Haute Police received a report of a person being stabbed just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a residence near North 25th Street and Locust.
On arrival, officers located the suspect who was still in possession of the knife.
The suspect would not put the weapon away immediately, but officers were able to coax him into dropping the weapon.
THPD identified the suspect as Michael Shelby, 67, of Terre Haute.
The victim, who was transported to a local hospital, has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.