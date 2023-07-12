 Skip to main content
Terre Haute man arrested, accused of leading police on a chase on his motorcycle

John Hoover

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces charges after a Wednesday night chase.

Terre Haute police say officers spotted a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly near North 13th and Elm Streets. Police later identified the driver of the bike as John Hoover, 51.

Police said Hoover was driving recklessly, running stop signs and at one point driving on the Heritage Bike Trail. Police said as they tried to stop him, he took off into a wooded area on his motorcycle.

Police said they found the motorcycle in the 2100 block of Locus Street. The homeowner near the motorcycle's location said they knew Hoover and allowed officers to search the home.

Ultimately, with the help of a police K-9, officers found him hiding in a closet.

Hoover was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement and Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator.

