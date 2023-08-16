 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terre Haute man arrested, accused of fleeing from police on a moped and then crashing it in an alley

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Harris

Robert Harris

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alleged early morning moped chase has landed one man behind bars.

The Terre Haute Police Department says they tried to pull over the moped just before 2:00 Wednesday morning. Police said they saw the driver, later identified as Robert Harris, 42, driving the wrong way and running a stop sign near 14th and Liberty.

When officers tried to pull Harris over, he allegedly took off. Police said he went into an alley and then crashed.

Police were able to take Harris into custody.

He was arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

Recommended for you