Terre Haute man arrested, accused of driving a stolen vehicle while impaired

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been arrested for driving while impaired in a stolen vehicle.
That man is Markus D. Arthur. Indiana State Police arrested him Thursday afternoon.
Arthur reportedly stole a truck from a local construction company. He then drove south on Old 41 near Oaktown.
ISP was able to stop Arthur at a gas station. During that traffic stop, troopers noticed Arthur showing signs of impairment.
He was later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .04. Tests showed he was under the influence of various drugs, including meth.
He will face three charges, including theft of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended.