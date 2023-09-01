 Skip to main content
Terre Haute man arrested, accused of driving a stolen vehicle while impaired

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been arrested for driving while impaired in a stolen vehicle.

That man is Markus D. Arthur. Indiana State Police arrested him Thursday afternoon.

Arthur reportedly stole a truck from a local construction company. He then drove south on Old 41 near Oaktown.

ISP was able to stop Arthur at a gas station. During that traffic stop, troopers noticed Arthur showing signs of impairment.

He was later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .04. Tests showed he was under the influence of various drugs, including meth.

He will face three charges, including theft of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended.

