Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Terre Haute man admits to child sex crimes, going to prison for 30 years

  • Updated
Paul Hoopingarner Junior

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is going to prison after admitting to sex crimes against children.

A federal judge sentenced 62-year-old Paul Hoopingarner Junior to 30 years. The judge also ordered that Hoopingarner be supervised by the U.S. Probation office for the rest of his life after leaving prison.

An Indiana State Police investigation found he was distributing child pornography via the social media app Kik.

Hoopingarner is a repeated offender of child sex crimes. He was sentenced for Child Molesting out of Morgan County, Indiana, in 1996. 