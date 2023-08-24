Terre Haute man admits to child sex crimes, going to prison for 30 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is going to prison after admitting to sex crimes against children.
A federal judge sentenced 62-year-old Paul Hoopingarner Junior to 30 years. The judge also ordered that Hoopingarner be supervised by the U.S. Probation office for the rest of his life after leaving prison.
An Indiana State Police investigation found he was distributing child pornography via the social media app Kik.
Hoopingarner is a repeated offender of child sex crimes. He was sentenced for Child Molesting out of Morgan County, Indiana, in 1996.