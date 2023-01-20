Terre Haute man accused of stealing vehicle with an infant inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car with an infant inside.
It happened Wednesday evening at the gas station near 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police learned that when the vehicle was stolen, an infant was inside. Police said they quickly found the stolen car with the child safe inside.
Using surveillance video and tips, police had a suspect, whom they later identified as Trey Blaine.
Indiana State Police arrested Blaine. According to online booking records, he was charged with vehicle theft.