Terre Haute man accused of leading police in Clay county on chase

CLAYY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces charges following allegations he led police on a chase.
It happened Friday morning just after 10:30 in Clay County.
According to police, they tried to stop a Chevy GMC near Highway 49 and County Road 200 West.
Police said the driver, they later identified as Sean Stephens, allegedly sped away.
According to police, Stephens left the road and got stuck in the mud. He allegedly bailed from the vehicle and went into a nearby wooded area.
Using a K9, police were ultimately able to find him. Stephens was charged with resisting arrest with a motor vehicle.