Terre Haute man accused of driving drunk with two children in the car

Ricky Combs

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges after police said he got behind the wheel drunk, with children in the car. 

Indiana State Police says they pulled over Ricky Combs, 31, on Thursday evening around 9th and 1st Avenue. 

Combs allegedly had an expired plate along with another equipment violation. 

While talking with Combs, the trooper said he noticed signs of impairment. He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Police said a chemical test showed he had a BAC of .12 percent. 

Combs had his four-year-old and nine-year-old kids in the car. They were released to a family member.

Combs was charged with the following: 

  • Driving While Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Class 6 Felony
  • Neglect of a Dependent, Class 6 Felony
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (prior conviction), Class 6 Felony
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

