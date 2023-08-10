Terre Haute man accused in stabbing appears in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man appeared in court Thursday morning in connection to a weekend stabbing.
Terre Haute police arrested Michael Shelby.
According to court documents, Shelby was drinking with another man on Saturday night.
After an argument, police say Shelby slashed the other man with a meat cleaver.
The victim went to Union Hospital. A judge ordered Shelby to stay away from the victim on Thursday. He's been released from jail.
Shelby will appear in court again on September 27.