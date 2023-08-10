 Skip to main content
Terre Haute man accused in stabbing appears in court

Michael Shelby
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man appeared in court Thursday morning in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Terre Haute police arrested Michael Shelby.

According to court documents, Shelby was drinking with another man on Saturday night.

After an argument, police say Shelby slashed the other man with a meat cleaver.

The victim went to Union Hospital. A judge ordered Shelby to stay away from the victim on Thursday. He's been released from jail.

Shelby will appear in court again on September 27.

