Terre Haute makes startup city rankings

Entrepreneurs are making their way to Terre Haute, according to a newly released ranking.

The city ranked No. 39 on the Midwest+startups' annual Best of the Midwest: Startup City ranking.

A local entrenprenuer said she's had a lot of support to get multiple businesses up and running.

"Terre Haute's a great place to start up. they have a lot of really good resources, like the indiana small business development, good resources too," she said.

The rankings indicate the Midwest is doing well -- especially Indiana. No state has more communities in the list's top 25 than Indiana.

Eight Hoosier cities landed in the lists' top , including:

#3: Indianapolis

#12: Louisville metro: Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany

#13: Bloomington

#16: Lafayette

#19: South Bend

#24: Fort Wayne

#34: Evansville

