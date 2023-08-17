Terre Haute makes startup city rankings

Entrepreneurs are making their way to Terre Haute, according to a newly released ranking.
The city ranked No. 39 on the Midwest+startups' annual Best of the Midwest: Startup City ranking.
A local entrenprenuer said she's had a lot of support to get multiple businesses up and running.
"Terre Haute's a great place to start up. they have a lot of really good resources, like the indiana small business development, good resources too," she said.
The rankings indicate the Midwest is doing well -- especially Indiana. No state has more communities in the list's top 25 than Indiana.
Eight Hoosier cities landed in the lists' top , including:
#3: Indianapolis
#12: Louisville metro: Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany
#13: Bloomington
#16: Lafayette
#19: South Bend
#24: Fort Wayne
#34: Evansville