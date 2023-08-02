Terre Haute launches new data hub to help keep people informed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is putting more information in residents' hands through the new Terre Haute Data Hub.
The website aims to give people an interactive way to explore city data and resources. It's a spatial system that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps all kinds of data about the city.
People can see everything from real-time locations of street sweepers and tree inventory to their city council boundaries and street repaving progress.
The city hopes to offer people more information to better understand factors in the local decision-making process. It offers a glimpse into patterns, relationships, and geographical context.
The data maps will updates automatically as information is added by the city.
The city hopes to offer people more information to better understand factors in the local decision-making process. It offers a glimpse into patterns, relationships, and geographical context.
The data maps will updates automatically as information is added by the city.