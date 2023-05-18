Terre Haute kids take part in career day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too early to think, "What do I want to be when I grow up?"
Kids know there are plenty of options out there but might have questions about what all those jobs entail.
That's why Fayette Elementary held a career day for nearly 200 students. A dozen speakers from a wide variety of fields took part - including police officers, a solar technician and a race car driver.
School officials say Thursday's events allowed kids to see the different careers they talk about in school.
"Because we talk about the tools of the trade, we talk about their vehicles, so they may ask information about that 'oh do you just drive this? Do you get to operate that? How many tools do you have," School counselor Monica Tener-Smith said.
Previously, the event was only for grades 3 thru 5, but by popular demand, it includes all grades now.