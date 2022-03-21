'Terre Haute is going to be on a tourism boom here' - The Mill proposes public-private ownership to help with expansion efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - The Mill in Terre Haute has proposed a public-private partnership through the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Tim Drake, the owner of The Mill, says a public-private partnership is needed to get funding to improve the property.
"When we talk about that public-private...we're probably talking about items like a parking lot or lighting or infrastructure, sewer, or water. Those things can be very costly for us to put in."
Drake's ultimate goal is to create an arts and entertainment district. The district would begin as a community space and expand as other businesses join. He envisions an indoor music venue, a distillery, a park on the green, a roadhouse, and more.
"We got to remember this is the communities property, and I think our investment is the seed for the property. The more we can get behind this -- it will allow other businesses to come in."
As of right now, nothing is set in stone. Drake is presenting the opportunity of what The Mill could be with a partnership like this, and the Vigo County commissioners are working to figure out a plan.
"The Vigo County commissioners are exploring ways to possibly work with the city or county Redevelopment Commission to get better water and sewer utilities to the property in the name of Tim and Kelly Drake or The Mill. Very, very early discussion, but I'm sure we will make it happen," Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
Drake hopes these additions will attract the college crowd, and bring in more out-of-town folks.
"It's weird...Terre Haute is going to be on a tourism boom here. That's probably some words that most locals would never say in their entire lives."
Drake thinks the improved infrastructure is the first step in attracting outside businesses.
The Mill is currently moving forward on other big projects -- a permanent rooftop stage and installing paved walkways.