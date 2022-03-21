'Terre Haute is going to be on a tourism boom here' - The Mill proposes public-private ownership to help with expansion efforts

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. .Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday through Saturday have led to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma in western Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&