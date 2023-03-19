Terre Haute is gearing up for World Down Syndrome Day - a few events you can get involved with

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Terre Haute residents are preparing for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st.
One of the events is called Spirit Day! The Terre Haute Chick-Fil-A invites you to enjoy some chicken.
If you go there and mention Spirit Day, a portion of your food sale will go towards Down Syndrome of Indiana in Terre Haute.
"I feel blessed that we have so many different people in the community who are willing to either donate their time, or donate money. Help with the buddy walk. Help with raising awareness for our kids," said Tammy Manley with the National Down Syndrome Society.
There are other events going on for World Down Syndrome Awareness:
Spaghetti Dinner and Basket Raffle - March 25th.
The Terre Haute Buddy Walk - April 29th.