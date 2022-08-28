Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday.
In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Powers was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel when he became unresponsive. Life-saving measure were the initiated, but Powers was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Saturday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.
No staff or other inmates were injuries and at no time was the public in jail.
The FCI says Powers was being held here for a 21-month sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Simple Possession of Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Terre Haute since June 7, 2022.