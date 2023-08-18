Terre Haute Humane Society to move forward with on-site, low cost vet clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society is moving forward with building an on-site vet clinic.
The shelter has recently been approved for $250,000 in American Rescue Plan money.
The approval came from the Vigo County Council and the city. In total, the clinic will cost around $700,000 to build.
The new vet clinic will offer low-cost spay-and-neuter services, general checkups and vaccinations for cats and dogs. Leaders at the shelter hope the clinic can serve everyone.
"This is going to be open to anybody that needs help. We're not going to require proof of income, things like that. Anybody that wants to use our facility for vet care can come," Volunteer coordinator Maggie Wheeler said.
The shelter is accepting donations to reach its goal of $700,000. If you'd like to donate, leaders say the best way is to visit the facility.
The shelter hopes to start construction in September.