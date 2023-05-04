Terre Haute Humane Society now has parvovirus outbreak under control, with no new deaths this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember us reporting last week that 14 puppies had died due to a parvovirus outbreak at the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Staff members at the shelter now say between 19 and 20 puppies have died.
The good news is no new deaths have happened this week.
Staff members also say that the room where the outbreak began is now under control.
Staff members say that they're beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.
"Yesterday and today when I've walked in, you can feel kind of a lightening of the mood. Anytime we get a negative test of an animal, it's just like, a real morale booster," Maggie Wheeler, the volunteer coordinator at Terre Haute Humane Society said.
Staff members also say that if you're interested in adoption, it is safe to do so now.