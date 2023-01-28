Terre Haute Humane Society is providing warmth for community cats during the cold winter months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - To help protect community cats during the cold winter months, the Terre Haute Humane Society is giving away hand-made boxes so cats can be warm.
the Terre Haute Humane Society has stacks of styrofoam boxes filled with straw. A hole is cut so cats can fit into these boxes to stay warm if temperatures drop.
"What we want to do is provide some comfort and some care for the animals that are left to their own devices during the winter time," said Executive Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society, Charles Brown.
The Humane Society has been providing free styrofoam boxes for a couple of years.
Charles Brown is the Executive Director.
He says the shelter typically gives away 50 to 100 boxes a year, but the shelter has noticed an increase in people picking up more boxes for this winter.
Brown believes it's due to the recent cold spikes and overpopulation of cats.
"I think we did have some colder long stretches this year than we did last year... over the last couple of years, a lot of the TNR, 'Trap Neuter, and Return' efforts for cats have kind of gone by the ways side, with Covid certainly being one of them, and that absolutely contributes to an explosion, especially with the outdoor or community cats," said Brown.
Brown says community cats will seek areas that have "wind break." This includes cats going into tunnels or even hiding under the hood of a car.
He says these boxes lay out a safe option for cats.
"The boxes are going to areas where there are known cat populations. Cats are survivalists, so they seek out that type of burrowing situation, so there's not a lot of prompting you need to give for a kitty to want to use one of the shelters," said Brown.
Brown encourages pet owners to keep their animals inside if temperatures drop but says it's important to provide warmth for the hundreds of cats that don't have a home.
"We understand the reality, and we want to do what we can to minimize the suffering of any animals," said Brown.
the Terre Haute Humane Society has supplies for those who want to build their own.
If you decide to build your own, brown says straw is the best insulator for animals, whereas hay will take away heat from an animal.