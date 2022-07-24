Terre Haute Humane Society is over capacity - learn how you can adopt or foster

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local humane society is over capacity, and they are asking for your help!
The Terre Haute Humane Society has been full for the past month.
The owner Charles Brown says they have a lot of strays coming in as well as folks who can't support their pets anymore.
He says it's due to the current state of the economy.
Right now, they are looking for people to adopt, and foster some of these animals. They are doing a "pitch and toss" adoption event this weekend! Folks can win a discounted price by throwing a bean bag at a target.
He says now is a better time than ever to find your fur-ever friend!
"Folks that just aren't in the position to adopt can come in and foster especially kittens and puppies who aren't old enough to get spayed neutered yet, need a place to grow up a little bit -- that's a great option for fostering," Executive Director Charles Brown said.
The shelter also offers services to try and help those struggling.
They have a pet-food pantry where they give out nearly 2,000 pounds of food a month.