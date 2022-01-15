 Skip to main content
Terre Haute Humane Society hosts Betty White 'Adoption Challenge' in honor of 100th birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been about two weeks since America lost Hollywood star, Betty White.

Now, a nationwide social media campaign is encouraging people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.

Here in the Wabash Valley, the Terre Haute Humane Society is hosting a "Betty White Adoption Challenge" all weekend long.

They are offering half-off adoptions on both dogs and cats.

There is also a fun giveaway, cookies, and various other treats for all who attend!

Organizers say it's a great way to remember White because she adored animals. Her 100th birthday would have been this coming Monday.

"Betty White was a huge champion of animal rights and adoptions. It's kind of our way to honor her. It's kind of become a national trend within animal sheltering and we're excited to be a part of it," Executive Director Charles Brown said.

The adoption challenge runs through Sunday. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.