...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Terre Haute Humane Society faces severe overcrowding problem

  Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society is once again asking for adoption applications.

This is not the first time there has been an overcrowding issue, but this time it is more severe than in the past. So severe that they have stopped accepting animals for the time being. 

The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently over max capacity with dogs and cats. Maggie Wheeler is the volunteer coordinator at the shelter. She says they haven't had issues with getting adoption applications, but that has not helped the issue at hand. 

"The problem is we will adopt an animal out and we will get two in," she said. "So, right now, it's just kind of fighting the tide." 

Wheelers says being at max capacity has led to dogs and cats being placed in any available room to make sure they remain safe. While it is hard to not take in animals, right now it's just not possible. 

"We have, dogs in particular, in every room, offices, medical spaces, in crates in the hallways, in crates in the garage." 

There are a few things that the shelter is trying to do to slow down the overcrowding. One event lines up with school graduations this weekend. A special event that will last until later this week. 

"We are going to have a graduation," she said. "Graduate a puppy or a cat, graduate a pet from THHS." 

If you are interested in adopting a pet you can visit the Human Societies website to fill out an application here

