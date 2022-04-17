 Skip to main content
Terre Haute Humane Society Easter adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all animal lovers!

A special adoption event took place at the Terre Haute Humane Society on Saturday. It was the Easter Adoption Event!

Locals could pick an Easter egg off of a tree and that would reveal their adoption price! The prices vary, but they were all discounts.

The Humane Society says this is such an important time for adoptions. Especially, after the recent storm damage that struck the dog receival area.

"When people adopt they help two animals. They help the animal they take out, but they help by giving a slot to an animal that's on the street that needs to be taken in," Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler said.

Next weekend is their "kitten shower" event. Folks can donate kitten items to the shelter.

If you want to help support the humane society, you can donate by visiting their website.

