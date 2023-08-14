Terre Haute hot air balloon festival gears up for this year's event at a new location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You're invited to a unique event this fall!
Chances and Services for Youth is hosting a balloon festival.
This year, the event is happening in a new location. It was previously held at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
This year, the hot air balloons will take flight at Fairbanks Park.
The festival will feature vendors, food, and kids' activities.
If the weather cooperates, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides.
Proceeds from the event support the many programs Chances and Services for Youth put on.
Leaders say it's a fun way to support kids in need in the Wabash Valle.
The Balloon Festival will also feature an Evening Glow at the end of the night. All the balloons light their burners at dusk to create a beautiful scene.
The festival is happening on September 22 and 23.
You can buy tickets here.