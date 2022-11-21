Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months.
The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software technology.
This technology will provide reliable, high-quality image definition for treating issues like heart disease.
Regional physicians plan on centering this new technology around the patient for the best treatment available in the Wabash Valley.