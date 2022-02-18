Terre Haute Holocaust survivor, Walter Sommers, passes away at 101

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Holocaust survivor who was living in Terre Haute has passed away.

On Friday, the CANDLES Holocaust Museum announced Walter Sommers passed away at 101-years-old. Sommers passed away on February 17.

The museum says information about memorials will be announced at a later date.

You may remember, recently, the museum asked the community to send Sommers cards for his birthday.

He helped with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum for many years until the pandemic started.

Sommers was born on December 29, 1920. You can learn more about him at this link. Click here if you'd like to donate to the museum in his honor.