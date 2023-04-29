Terre Haute holds its city clean up day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents showed up to spread some hometown pride and care.
After a long winter, there is always a lot to clean up in the springtime. Residents could bring their clutter from yards, garages, or houses to dispose of! It was free of charge!
Volunteers also picked up loose trash around the city to keep the area clean!
Mayor Duke Bennett is happy to see the impact this makes in the community.
"On this day you'll get people that have been saving things up for quite some time. They want to get rid of it. They look forward to this day. They come and drop it off. Then they feel good about cleaning up their yard. Then as a community, we've got a cleaner city," said Mayor Bennett.
If you need any extra clean up help, you can call 311, to get ahold of city clean-up services throughout the week.