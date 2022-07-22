Terre Haute Healthy Smiles opens renewed office.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dentist's office in Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening.
Terre Haute Healthy Smiles introduced the business' renewed office at its grand opening. The office first opened in 2020 but eventually had to close again after it became too small for the business.
The office closed for remodeling and expansion, adding several new spaces for patient services.
Doctor Darlene Hildebrand says that the renovations add both room and better accessibility for patients. "We have beautiful ramps... [and] handicap accessible rooms so that everything's wide enough for people of all abilities." Dr. Hildebrand told us.
Healthy Smiles is now accepting new patients. You can find a list of services here.