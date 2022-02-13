Terre Haute gunshot victim investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police are now investigating a case involving a recent gunshot victim.
Just after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to an incident near 19th and Washington streets. Officers say they were called to the area for a male gunshot victim.
They say the man was uncooperative with officers. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The case is still ongoing. Investigators have now expanded their search to the area of 18th street as well. Anyone with information is asked to call THPD. That number is (812) 238-1661.