Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Terre Haute flower shop uses roses to "Petal it Forward"

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business spent its Wednesday spreading positivity throughout Terre Haute.

Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop hosted its "Petal it Forward" event.

Workers from the flower shop went out to the streets to hand out free roses.

Customers could also visit any of the shop's locations for a free bouquet to "Petal it Forward" to someone else.

One employee says that handing out these flowers is just one act of kindness that can go a long way.

"As soon as I mentioned "Petal it Forward," because they had no idea that this was even happening, it immediately brightened their day up, and they knew exactly who they were going to give these flowers to. So just being able to make someone's day better means a lot," Madeline Aurelio said.

Maggie and Moe's is in partnership with the Society of American Florists and hosts Petal it Forward every year.

