Terre Haute flower shop uses roses to "Petal it Forward"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business spent its Wednesday spreading positivity throughout Terre Haute.
Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop hosted its "Petal it Forward" event.
Workers from the flower shop went out to the streets to hand out free roses.
Customers could also visit any of the shop's locations for a free bouquet to "Petal it Forward" to someone else.
One employee says that handing out these flowers is just one act of kindness that can go a long way.
"As soon as I mentioned "Petal it Forward," because they had no idea that this was even happening, it immediately brightened their day up, and they knew exactly who they were going to give these flowers to. So just being able to make someone's day better means a lot," Madeline Aurelio said.
Maggie and Moe's is in partnership with the Society of American Florists and hosts Petal it Forward every year.