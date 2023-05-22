Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 to host state convention, welcoming hundreds of firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 will host a big event this week.
This week will be the first time the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana State Convention is hosted in Terre Haute.
Hundreds of firefighters from across the state will be attending. The convention will run from Tuesday thru Saturday.
On Wednesday, they will host a block party on Wabash Avenue from 7th to 9th Street. This is the only event from the week that will be open to the public. Guests will be able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music.
That's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.