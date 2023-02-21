Terre Haute Firefighter/Paramedic helps save a life at deadly Mardi Gras parade

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, one parade route turned deadly after a gunman opened fire at the Krewe of Bacchus Parade in New Orleans. One person died, and four others were injured.
Bystanders stepped in to help, and among them was a hometown hero -- Justin Tallman. Tallman is a Terre Haute firefighter and paramedic.
This past weekend, he went down to New Orleans for his first-ever Mardi Gras. On Sunday, he was hanging out at the Krewe of Bacchus parade when he heard gunshots ring out.
He says he immediately helped people take cover in all of the chaos. He, and another paramedic, ran the streets looking to provide any assistance.
The two came across a police officer who needed help holding a tourniquet on a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Tallman then did a full body assessment and calmed the woman down until EMS arrived.
He says he did not think twice about the shooter, he just knew he needed to help.
"I never wanted to do a job or any sort of career where I didn't think I was helping people. I think that the most important thing in life is just trying to help people when you can," Terre Haute firefighter and paramedic Justin Tallman said.
Tallman says this tragedy won't stop him from going back to Mardi Gras in the future.