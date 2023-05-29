Terre Haute Fire Dept. responds to nearly 40 brush fire calls since March 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been nearly 40 brush fires in the area since March 1. That's according to the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Add the warm, dry weather conditions, and you potentially have a recipe for danger.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a burn ban here soon," Assistant Chief for the THFD IPI Division Terry Coker said.
Piles of downed tree limbs and unwanted brush make up a burn pile. Lately, with the dry and hot weather we've been having -- these piles are burning out of control.
Coker says sometimes folks use the term "brush" too loosely.
"It can't be any construction wood, season wood, any of that kind of stuff, and no garbage. We ask that it only be true tree limbs," Coker said.
Although it may be tempting, he also says to avoid putting leaves in these piles.
"It causes a lot of issues. Don't burn your leaves, just put them out on the street, and the city will take care of them."
Coker says to ensure your pile is 20 feet away from a structure and 5 feet away from any flammable material. Most of all -- he says in order to burn safely, you need to check the forecast.
The ideal time to burn is after a nice rain shower.
"Our big thing is -- if there's over a 5 mph wind outside, please don't do it. You would be surprised how many fires we go on caused by an ember that got away from them."
After going on nearly 40 brush fire calls since March 1, Coker says its still better to be safe than sorry.
"It is your judgment, but it never hurts to make the call and try to put it out yourself."
Finally, ensure your pile is no wider than 3 feet -- to avoid being the next call on the scanner.